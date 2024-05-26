Pittsburgh Steelers’ best sleeper draft pick: Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State

The Steelers made it abundantly clear in this draft that they’re sick and tired of being behind the 8-ball when it comes to their offensive line. They selected Washington tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick in the first round, West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 51st overall pick in the second round, and South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round. Work that in with Broderick Jones, last year’s 14th overall pick in the first round, and there’s a changing of the guard, and tackle, and center in the Steel City.

McCormick was a no-star recruit, and the Sioux Falls, South Dakota native went with the only school who offered him anything. Over the next six seasons for the Jackrabbits, he allowed just three sacks, four quarterback hits, and 20 quarterback hurries in 1,605 pass-blocking reps. And his tape is full of power pulls and gap-scheme blocks that speak to his efficient power. After starring at the East-West Shrine game and the combine and training with O-line guru Duke Manyweather, McCormick found himself much more wanted than he had ever been before.

McCormick’s playing style has had people describing him as “the meanest nicest person around,” which he agreed with in his post-draft press conference.

“Yes, I think on the field, there’s only one way to play this game. And when you’re off the field, there’s no reason not to be a good person and nice to people.”

(I'm no O-line expert, but when you knock a guy out of the frame twice in one play, that's pretty decent). https://t.co/8xZkJUcEGP — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 3, 2024

