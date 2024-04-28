Pitt State Cornerback Rico Payton III Signed as Undrafted Free Agent by the New Orleans Saints

PITTSBURG, KS — Pitt State Cornerback Rico Payton has signed with the New Orleans Saints as an Undrafted Free Agent.

Rico is headed to New Orleans‼️



Former Gorilla All-American CB Rico Payton signs UDFA deal with the New Orleans Saints 🦍🏈#NFLGorillas pic.twitter.com/eEwpJ8oTLW — Pitt State Athletics 🦍 (@PittStGorillas) April 28, 2024

The deal Payton is signing with the Saints is for $45,000 guaranteed on his deal with the Saints.

UDFA CB Rico Payton got $45,000 guaranteed on his deal with the Saints — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 28, 2024

Rico Payton is coming off a season with the Gorillas where he had 35 tackles (23 solo), 5.0 TFL, 4 INT’s and 16 pass break-ups!

Payton was named as a 2023 NCAA Division II 2nd Team All-American by the AFCA!

He was also a nominee for the Division II 2023 Cliff Harris Award, which is awarded to the Small College Defensive Player of the Year.

He was a 2-Time All-MIAA Selection. In his career with the Gorillas, Payton piled up 64 total tackles (46 solo), 1.5 TFL, four INT’s, 26 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Payton played in 35 games over the course of four years for the Gorillas.

Rico will have a chance to come in and compete for a roster spot within a secondary that is very limited for the Saints when it comes to talent.

2024 NFL rookie minicamp dates are between May 3-6 or May 10-13.

