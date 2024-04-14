Pitt names 2024 Ed Conway Award winners

Pitt football has named the winners of an award that recognizes the most improved players during spring practices.

The team announced Saturday that sophomore offensive guard BJ Williams and redshirt freshman safety Cruce Brookins were honored with the Ed Conway Award.

Pitt's 2024 Ed Conway Award Winners 🏆



Most Improved Players of Spring 📈



DB Cruce Brookins » @BrookinsCruce

OL BJ Williams » @CeoBrianJr #H2P ✍️ https://t.co/idUGFGHwXH pic.twitter.com/EeWARzz1so — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 13, 2024

Williams and Brookins were both three-start recruits in the class of 2023, according to our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Pitt says Williams made an immediate impact as a freshman, playing nine games and starting six at right guard. He’s the first true freshman to start on the Panthers’ offense since 2013.

“BJ is no longer a rookie on our offensive line and he carried himself like a veteran this spring,” Narduzzi said. “He is asserting himself as a leader, both by his play on the field and in our meeting room. We are really excited about the jump he took this spring and look forward to his continued progress come training camp.”

Brookins has had less time on the field to preserve his freshman redshirt status, but Pitt is confident in his ability to make plays.

“We knew Cruce was a football player when we signed him out of Steel Valley,” Narduzzi said. “He loves everything about the game, including the preparation part of it. Cruce made a great impression on both his teammates and coaches this spring. We know he will be an asset for us this season.”

