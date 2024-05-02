Pitt agrees to new home-and-home series with UCF

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt will kick off a new (non-consecutive season) home-and-home series with UCF starting in 2026.

Pitt and UCF jointly announced Thursday morning that Pitt will host UCF at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026, and the Panthers will travel to FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Sept. 15, 2029.

The non-conference schedule for 2026 now includes home games against Miami (Oh.) and UCF and an away game against Wisconsin. The non-conference slate in 2029 includes home games against West Virginia and Richmond and an away game against Richmond.

