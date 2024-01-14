PITT 8 PREVIEW: Panthers looking to compete at conference tourney

Jan. 13—The Panthers are ready to hit the ground running.

Pittsburg will face off against their foes in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament next week, with the Panthers already having faced a few of their conference brethren.

"We've beaten Haileyville, Indianola," coach Wes Wood said. "The back end of our schedule is conference heavy."

Pittsburg has also taken multiple out of conference victories this season, earning wins over the likes of teams such as Konawa and Coleman.

Pittsburg has won eight Pitt 8 titles in the history of the conference, last taking home the trophy in 2006. The Panthers were consolation champs in last year's tournament, winning with a major decision over Canadian.

This season, the Panthers will begin their 2024 conference tournament journey with a first-round matchup against Stuart.

It's been a lot of learning for the young Panthers squad, but Wood said his team is always willing to put up a fight.

"We're battling through some things," he said. "At certain times, we can be pretty good. Just any given night."