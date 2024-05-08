Pitt 8 announces 2024 Baseball All Conference honors
May 8—The awards are rolling off the diamond.
The Pitt 8 Conference announced its list of All Conference baseball honors Wednesday, as voted on by conference coaches.
Stuart's Nolan Stewart was named as the 2024 MVP. Stewart helped lead the Hornets to a 22-11 record, district and regional championships, and an Oklahoma State Secondary School Activities Association Class B State Tournament semifinal appearance — the first second-round appearance for Stuart since 1985.
Stuart's Josh Williams was named as the 2024 Coach of the Year. In addition to the title wins and state semifinal appearance, Williams and the Hornets were named Pitt 8 Conference Tournament champions for the first time since 2013.
Outside of the superlative, the Hornets were represented with four players earning All Conference honors, Kiowa had five, Crowder had three players honored, Haileville and Indianola with two players each, and Canadian and Savanna with one each.
Here are the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Baseball All Conference honorees, including superlatives:
MVP: Nolan Stewart, Stuart
Coach of the Year: Josh Williams, Stuart
Shooter Boatright, Kiowa
Trenton Wimberly, Stuart
Hunter Boatright, Kiowa
Dre'von Colbert, Stuart
Logan Anderson, Crowder
Chandler Kelley, Kiowa
Zack Luker, Stuart
Kelton Bloxham, Crowder
Cooper McClendon, Kiowa
Cody Cook, Stuart
Cason Church, Kiowa
Garrett Ward, Savanna
Ford Peterson, Indianola
Kody Boatright, Haileyville
Brayden Hall, Indianola
Max Comstock, Haileyville
E.J. Crow, Crowder
Tyler Bird, Canadian