Pitt 8 announces 2024 Baseball All Conference honors

May 8—The awards are rolling off the diamond.

The Pitt 8 Conference announced its list of All Conference baseball honors Wednesday, as voted on by conference coaches.

Stuart's Nolan Stewart was named as the 2024 MVP. Stewart helped lead the Hornets to a 22-11 record, district and regional championships, and an Oklahoma State Secondary School Activities Association Class B State Tournament semifinal appearance — the first second-round appearance for Stuart since 1985.

Stuart's Josh Williams was named as the 2024 Coach of the Year. In addition to the title wins and state semifinal appearance, Williams and the Hornets were named Pitt 8 Conference Tournament champions for the first time since 2013.

Outside of the superlative, the Hornets were represented with four players earning All Conference honors, Kiowa had five, Crowder had three players honored, Haileville and Indianola with two players each, and Canadian and Savanna with one each.

Here are the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Baseball All Conference honorees, including superlatives:

MVP: Nolan Stewart, Stuart

Coach of the Year: Josh Williams, Stuart

Shooter Boatright, Kiowa

Trenton Wimberly, Stuart

Hunter Boatright, Kiowa

Dre'von Colbert, Stuart

Logan Anderson, Crowder

Chandler Kelley, Kiowa

Zack Luker, Stuart

Kelton Bloxham, Crowder

Cooper McClendon, Kiowa

Cody Cook, Stuart

Cason Church, Kiowa

Garrett Ward, Savanna

Ford Peterson, Indianola

Kody Boatright, Haileyville

Brayden Hall, Indianola

Max Comstock, Haileyville

E.J. Crow, Crowder

Tyler Bird, Canadian