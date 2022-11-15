Pitcher Tyler Anderson turns down Dodgers' offer, will sign with Angels

Tyler Anderson pitches for the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Padres on Oct. 15. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson is staying in the Southland, but it won’t be with the Dodgers.

Instead of accepting the Dodgers’ qualifying offer of one year and $19.65 million on Tuesday, the left-handed pitcher agreed to a three-year contract with the Angels worth $39 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The news broke just before a 1 p.m. PST deadline Tuesday for Anderson to accept his qualifying offer from the Dodgers. The Dodgers will get draft compensation in return.

Star shortstop Trea Turner also declined his qualifying offer from the Dodgers and instead remains a free agent, where he is likely to receive one of the biggest contracts of any available player this winter.

That decision had been expected, and will allow the Dodgers to receive more draft pick compensation if Turner also signs elsewhere.

Anderson’s crosstown move, on the other hand, came as a late surprise.

The 32-year-old journeyman had a breakout 2022 season with the Dodgers, who needed him to take on a far more prominent role than originally expected when he signed a one-year, $8-million deal in the spring.

After starting the season in the bullpen as a long reliever, Anderson was forced into the rotation because of injuries, and he quickly flourished with a reworked pitching arsenal centered on a devastating changeup.

In 30 appearances (28 starts), Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA. He earned his first career nod to the All-Star Game. He also had the best performance of any of the Dodgers’ starters during their brief postseason run, pitching five scoreless innings in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Entering the offseason, it wasn’t certain that Anderson would get a qualifying offer from the team, as the nearly $20-million salary was expected to surpass the annual value he’d get in a longer-term contract on the open market.

However, the club decided before last Thursday’s deadline to extend it.

Anderson took up until Tuesday’s deadline to make his decision. According to one person with knowledge of the situation, he had remained undecided through Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon.

In the end, though, he got the security of a multiyear contract from the Angels, who have now signed pitchers to multiyear contracts in consecutive offseasons after failing to do so the previous seven winters.

This is also the second year in a row the Angels will sign a player who was given a qualifying offer — last year it was starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who was moved at the 2022 trade deadline to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Signing Anderson could round out the Angels' rotation if they plan to move forward with a five-man rotation. The other four would be Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and José Suarez.

Two-way star Ohtani over the last two seasons has pitched in a six-man rotation, though general manager Perry Minasian never ruled out the possibility of that changing.

Asked whether Ohtani would be comfortable pitching on shorter rest, Ohtani’s agent Nez Balelo said at the GM meetings in Las Vegas last week: “Shohei Ohtani on a five-man rotation, I think he's becoming more and more comfortable. He's realizing what he can and cannot do.”

Anderson joins a pitching staff that ranked ninth-best in the majors with a 3.77 ERA. Based on the year Ohtani had on the mound — 15-9 record over 28 starts, a 2.33 ERA, 219 strikeouts — Anderson could be the Angels' No. 2 starter entering 2023.

The pitching staff struggled to keep up with the gaps left by former starter Michael Lorenzen’s two-month absence with injury, and Syndergaard’s getting traded at the beginning of August.

If Anderson can duplicate his form from 2022, the Angels at the least will have a veteran pitcher coming in after starting a full season. Of the young pitchers in the 2022 rotation likely to be on next season’s list, Sandoval has the most experience with 2.149 years of service time (63 games and 56 starts since his debut in 2019).

Times staff writer Sarah Valenzuela contributed to this story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.