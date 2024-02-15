Pistons C Isaiah Stewart punched Suns' Drew Eubanks in face before Wednesday's game, per report

Isaiah Stewart has been dealing with an ankle injury. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

A Wednesday game between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns had more pregame action than usual.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched Phoenix Suns reserve Drew Eubanks in the face during an altercation in the back tunnels of Footprint Center, according to The Athletic. The two were reportedly chest-to-chest when Stewart took a swing that connected with Eubanks' mouth.

Police reportedly had to get involved to separate the two big men. The cause of the conflict is currently unclear.

The NBA is reportedly expected to review footage of the altercation, and you can probably expect discipline to follow. Stewart is a repeat offender when it comes to run-ins with other players, as he was suspended two games in 2021 for charging at LeBron James after the star bloodied his face and was ejected from a game in 2023 for shoving Patrick Beverley to the ground.

This incident comes after seven straight missed games for Stewart, who has been out with an ankle injury and was reportedly expected to return immediately after the All-Star break on Feb. 22. Stewart signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Pistons last offseason and remains a significant part of their young core, though success has obviously eluded the 8-45 squad this season.

Eubanks has worked as a reserve for the Suns in his first season with the team, averaging 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game while shooting 63.7% from the field.