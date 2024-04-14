Pirates fall 4-3 to Phillies after blown save, Castellanos walk-off

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates fell 4-3 to the Phillies on Saturday, unable to overcome a blown save from Aroldis Chapman in a back-and-forth contest that saw a walk-off single from right fielder Nick Castellanos. Starting pitcher Marco Gonzales went six innings, notching his fifth straight start allowing two or fewer runs and tying the second-longest such streak of his career in the process.

Bryan Reynolds walked with one out in the first inning, setting up an RBI double from Ke’Bryan Hayes that gave Pittsburgh the lead. The Phillies answered right back with a home run from Kyle Schwarber who finished the day having reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks. Trea Turner followed Schwarber up with a double, then scored himself on a single from Castellanos.

Gonzales settled in from there: although he allowed three more hits and walks apiece, he managed to keep the Phillies from plating another run.

