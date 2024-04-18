Pirates LHP Aroldis Chapman suspended 2 games for argument with umpire after ejection

Aroldis Chapman is in his first season with the Pirates. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games Thursday over a heated interaction with an umpire after an ejection on Monday.

With the Pirates off Thursday, the suspension will cover the Pirates' games against the Boston Red Sox on Friday and Saturday, unless he decides to appeal.

Chapman was thrown out of the game against the New York Mets after allowing a game-losing double to Harrison Bader in the bottom of the eighth inning. The southpaw threw a few words at home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso following the hit, leading to the ejection.

Aroldis Chapman has been ejected by Edwin Moscoso pic.twitter.com/nchf1FwnoL — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2024

MLB released the following statement three days later, describing Chapman's behavior as "inappropriate actions":

"Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions in the bottom of the eighth inning of Monday night’s game against the New York Mets at Citi Field," Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-Field operations, said in a statement.

"Unless appealed, the suspension of Chapman is scheduled to begin on Friday, when the Pirates are to host the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park. If Chapman elects to file an appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until that process is complete."

The 36-year-old Chapman is in his first season with the Pirates after signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the team in free agency. It's his fourth team in the last three seasons, which includes a half-season stint with the Texas Rangers in which he won his second World Series ring.

So far this season, Chapman has posted a 4.76 ERA in nine appearances, working as a back-end reliever behind closer David Bednar.