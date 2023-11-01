Pierre Dorion out as Senators general manager after 8 seasons

Pierre Dorion has "resigned" as Ottawa's GM, according to new Senators owner Michael Andlauer, after a tumultuous start to the season on and off the ice.

The Senators have shown Pierre Dorion the door. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Just hours after the team was forced to forfeit a first-round pick as punishment for its mishandling of the Evgenii Dadonov trade in 2021, the Ottawa Senators are making a change at general manager.

Pierre Dorion, who has held the GM role in Ottawa for eight seasons, has resigned, new Sens owner Michael Andlauer said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon announcing the move.

More to come.