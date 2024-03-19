I picked every game in March Madness bracket. Here's who wins 2024 NCAA Tournament | Estes

Every year, I fill out an entire March Madness bracket and post it here for y'all to peruse at your own risk.

And every year, I'm reminded days later why I don't bet on sporting events.

My issue this time, I found, was that it's so difficult to separate previous seasons from this one. For instance, I really wanted to pick Utah State to beat Purdue in the second round. I even thought about picking Montana State over Purdue.

I chickened out, though, because the sins of Purdue's NCAA Tournament past should not be held against its wonderful team this season. Eventually, the Boilermakers are going to get it right in March.

And the same is true for Rick Barnes' Tennessee, which could be drawn against Purdue in an Elite Eight matchup that one of them is going to have to win and reach the Final Four. I don't believe the Vols' dismal SEC Tournament showing will carry into the bigger tournament, and yes, I'm aware of how silly I might look for saying that.

It wasn't the Midwest Region that gave me the most trouble. It was the South. Because it's difficult to trust Houston. Or Wisconsin. Or Kentucky.

And as for everything else: UConn is just too dang good.

First Four: And off we go

(10) Colorado over (10) Boise State

(10) Colorado State over (10) Virginia

(16) Wagner over (16) Howard

(16) Montana State over (16) Grambling

East Region

Round of 64: Look out for Drake

(1) UConn over (16) Stetson

(8) Florida Atlantic over (9) Northwestern

(5) San Diego State over (12) UAB

(4) Auburn over (13) Yale

(6) BYU over (11) Duquesne

(3) Illinois over (14) Morehead State

(10) Drake over (7) Washington State

(2) Iowa State over (15) South Dakota State

Round of 32: Cinderellas of '23 stumble

(1) UConn over (8) Florida Atlantic

(4) Auburn over (5) San Diego State

(6) BYU over (3) Illinois

(2) Iowa State over (10) Drake

Sweet 16: Houston wins Big 12 rematch

(1) UConn over (4) Auburn

(6) BYU over (2) Iowa State

Elite Eight: UConn in a rout

(1) UConn over (6) BYU

West Region

Round of 64: Alabama crashes

(1) North Carolina over (16) Wagner

(8) Mississippi State over (9) Michigan State

(12) Grand Canyon over (5) St. Mary's

(13) Charleston over (4) Alabama

(11) New Mexico over (6) Clemson

(3) Baylor over (14) Colgate

(10) Nevada over (7) Dayton

(2) Arizona over (15) Long Beach State

Round of 32: Charleston keeps dancing

(1) North Carolina over (8) Mississippi State

(13) Charleston over (12) Grand Canyon

(11) New Mexico over (3) Baylor

(2) Arizona over (10) Nevada

Sweet 16: The favorites survive

(1) North Carolina over (13) Charleston

(2) Arizona over (11) New Mexico

Elite Eight: Arizona wins a heavyweight bout

(2) Arizona over (1) North Carolina

South Region

Round of 64: A chalky start

(1) Houston over (16) Longwood

(8) Nebraska over (9) Texas A&M

(5) Wisconsin over (12) James Madison

(4) Duke over (13) Vermont

(6) Texas Tech over (11) NC State

(3) Kentucky over (14) Oakland

(7) Florida over (10) Colorado

(2) Marquette over (15) Western Kentucky

Round of 32: Down goes Duke

(1) Houston over (8) Nebraska

(5) Wisconsin over (4) Duke

(3) Kentucky over (6) Texas Tech

(7) Florida over (2) Marquette

Sweet 16: Houston, Kentucky advance

(1) Houston over (5) Wisconsin

(3) Kentucky over (7) Florida

Elite Eight: End of the road for Big Blue

(1) Houston over (3) Kentucky

Midwest Region

Round of 64: Trouble for Gonzaga

(1) Purdue over (16) Montana State

(8) Utah State over (9) TCU

(12) McNeese over (5) Gonzaga

(4) Kansas over (13) Samford

(11) Oregon over (6) South Carolina

(3) Creighton over (14) Akron

(10) Colorado State over (7) Texas

(2) Tennessee over (15) St. Peter's

Round of 32: Kansas knocked out

(1) Purdue over (8) Utah State

(12) McNeese over (4) Kansas

(11) Oregon over (3) Creighton

(2) Tennessee over (10) Colorado State

Sweet 16: Setting up the big one

(1) Purdue over (12) McNeese

(2) Tennessee over (11) Oregon

Elite Eight: Detroit Rocky Top City

(2) Tennessee over (1) Purdue

Final Four: Not quite, Tennessee

UConn over Arizona

Houston over Tennessee

National Championship

UConn 67, Houston 59

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: March Madness predictions, expert picks: Who wins 2024 NCAA Tournament?