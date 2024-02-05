Phoenix Suns trade deadline rumors, speculation: Miles Bridges not only trade candidate

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. MST (3 p.m. EST) and the Phoenix Suns continue to find themselves in the middle of trade rumors and speculation.

Could the team trade for the Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges?

Might the Brooklyn Nets' Royce O'Neale be an option?

Who else could the Suns potentially add to their roster in the next few days?

Check out the latest Phoenix Suns NBA trade chatter before the 2024 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

What move(s) would you like to see the Suns make before Thursday's deadline for NBA trades?

Return for updates.

'I'll stop supporting team': Phoenix Suns' Miles Bridges trade rumor brings fan outrage

SB Nation: Royce O'Neale has been subject of Suns-Nets trade talks

It writes: "O’Neale who is on an expiring $9.5 million contract has reportedly been the subject of talks between the Nets and Phoenix Suns with the Suns offering two second rounders and Nassir Little, the 23-year-old wing man who played the first years of his career with the Blazers, for O’Neale. Little, at 6’6” is an aspiring 3-and-D wing, but his time in Phoenix has been spent mostly riding the pine. He is in the first year of a four-year, $28 million contract. However, Little has been more prominently mentioned in rumored Suns’ talks with the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Bridges and with the Rockets for Jae’Sean Tate. Phoenix needs a back-up wing."

Could the Phoenix Suns trade for the Brooklyn Nets' Royce O'Neale at the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

Fansided: Miles Bridges would be big addition for Suns

Will Eudy writes: "What Phoenix could use is another player that can create a bit of scoring gravity and lessen the frequency of double teams being thrown at their primary scorers. As of right now, the big three are the only players averaging over 14 points per game in scoring. One name that has been frequently mentioned in Suns trade rumors over the last week is the Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges. Putting up nearly 21 points per game this season, Bridges is ultra consistent as an on-ball creator that can get downhill and rebounds at a high level as well. Putting him on Phoenix's roster would give the big three a major safety net."

More: Smoke intensifies around controversial but feasible Suns trade for Miles Bridges

Bleacher Report: Kris Dunn, Alec Burks, Andre Drummond top Suns trade targets

Zach Buckley writes: "With few assets to offer, though, Phoenix's options are limited. Who knows, even a few of these names might be optimistic. The Suns could use a lockdown perimeter defender like Dunn, but would the Jazz let him go for salary-filler and multiple second-round picks? Burks would be a clean fit for his shooting, off-the-dribble scoring and serviceable defense, but he may also draw more than Phoenix can offer.Drummond almost assuredly fits the trade budget—provided the Bulls would let him go—and he'd give Phoenix another presence on the glass. His skill set is narrow, though, and his role would be, too."

Is Andre Drummond a potential trade target for the Phoenix Suns at the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

Sports Illustrated: Royce O'Neale would be great fit with Phoenix Suns

Peter Sunjic writes: "O’Neale fits like a glove on the Phoenix roster because he can play any front-court position. He is also familiar with playing with Durant during their time together in Brooklyn. Royce’s hard-nosed defense is what the Suns, or any team, need playing behind or with the Big Three. The former Baylor Bear is a solid three-and-D wing who does not complain about his role. That’s the type of player Coach Frank Vogel wants because O’Neale is a no-nonsense player but is still a superb locker room presence."

'Part of the business': Phoenix Suns wing Nassir Little addresses trade speculation

Bleacher Report: Suns among teams eyeing Bulls' Andre Drummond

Doric Sam writes: "Drummond has played in all 50 games for the 23-27 Bulls with seven starts. Despite averaging just 15.8 minutes, he ranks second on the team with 8.3 rebounds per game while also adding 7.7 points and 1.1 steals. Scotto noted that his per-36 average of 18.9 rebounds is his career-high, and he's shown the ability to be more productive when given the opportunity with averages of 14 points and 17.4 rebounds in 27.7 minutes in his seven starts."

Could the Phoenix Suns trade for Nick Richards at the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

Fansided: Suns could use another rebounder at NBA trade deadline

Will Eudy writes: "Daniel Gafford, Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and Richaun Holmes are just a few of the capable rebounders that appear to be on the market leading up to this trade deadline. Acquiring any of them via trade without sacrificing one of the Suns' core pieces would be a major win. Something Phoenix would likely hope to do is make a trade for a strong rebounder that can also allow for lineup flexibility. A player like Andre Drummond could prove difficult to use in some settings due to his lack of mobility and poor outside shooting. But someone who can be played in several roles or at different positions would likely be more of the Suns' type of target."

More: Report: Rockets' forward 'attracting interest from' Phoenix Suns ahead of trade deadline

Hoops Hype: Suns interested in Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro

It writes: "Okoro is expected to draw interest at the trade deadline. The Knicks, Hawks, Pacers, Suns and Bucks are all teams to closely monitor as all are known to have interest in acquiring a two-way wing, league sources told HoopsHype."

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have trade interest in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro.

Bleacher Report: Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall, Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards, Cody Martin trade options for Suns

Dan Favale writes: "Wings and bouncier bigs should be Phoenix's bread and butter. While it has little to pony up—even more so if Grayson Allen is off the table—it's not without smaller carrots. Nas Little's contract ($6.3 million this year; $6.8 million next season) strikes the note between small enough for other teams not to care and big enough for the Suns to get something done. They still have $5 million (Dario Šarić) and $6.5 million (Cameron Payne) traded player exceptions if team governor Mat Ishbia doesn't care about his luxury-tax bill. And second-rounders from Memphis in 2028 and 2029 are at least somewhat appealing."

More: Phoenix Suns trade rumors, speculation swirl with Grayson Allen before NBA trade deadline

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

