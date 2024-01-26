Sources: Phoenix Suns are interested in Miles Bridges. Here are the trade challenges

INDIANAPOLIS — Phoenix Suns certainly have Miles Bridges on their radar, but actually landing him before the Feb. 8 trade deadline is a whole different situation.

Sources confirmed to The Republic the Suns are interested in the Charlotte Hornets forward, who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Bridges missed all last season and served a 10-game suspension to start this season for his role in a domestic violence case in 2022.

The Suns aren’t just looking at Bridges as they have 10 or more players on their radar, sources tell The Republic. Phoenix (26-18) is riding a seven-game winning streak heading into Friday’s matchup at Indiana (25-20).

“I love our group,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said. “I'm focused on the guys we have. I think we can win big with this group. I'll let (Suns general manager) James Jones handle that.”

Bridges has a pending court date next month for allegedly violating a protection order stemming from the same domestic violence incident in 2022. He received three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children.

His troubles have some Suns fans in an uproar that Phoenix has interest in him, but the NBA cleared him to play after the suspension. The talented, athletic 6-7 forward is averaging 20.8 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.

From Flint, Bridges played at Michigan State where Suns team owner Mat Ishbia won the national championship in 2000 as a walk-on.

Now, let’s look at the layers of Bridges being a trade consideration for the Suns.

If traded, Bridges will lose his Bird rights. He’s looking for a lucrative, long-term deal after this season, something the Suns can’t really do because of their tax situation.

Phoenix is $21.5 million over the luxury tax this season and have an excepted tax bill of $50.6 million. The Suns will still have Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal under contract next season for nearly $150 million alone as Booker’s supermax deal kicks in next season.

That’s why Bridges would be viewed as a “rental” for the Suns this season.

Bridges loses his Bird rights if traded, but can still get paid, like really paid, if he goes to a team with big-time cap space like say the Pistons or Jazz.

Sources informed The Republic the Hornets want picks and the Suns gutted most of their draft future in acquiring Durant and Beal in blockbuster trades. Phoenix has second rounders, but that’s not ideal for Charlotte — right now.

The trade deadline is still two weeks. If the Hornets get down to the final hours and aren’t receiving any offers for Bridges to their likening, they may just decide to move him for little or nearly nothing.

Maybe two second round picks from the Suns would be enough for the Hornets to deal Bridges.

Maybe not, but when rubber meets the road, anything is possible.

One more thing.

Say Bridges stays in Charlotte the remainder of the season and is dealt in a sign-and-trade. The Suns couldn’t get him because they’re over the first tax apron.

Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sources: Phoenix Suns are interested in Miles Bridges. Here are the trade challenges