Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has a message for players who didn't get invited to the combine. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, FIle)

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay knows a thing or two about getting snubbed. Despite not attending the NFL Scouting Combine or even being drafted, Lindsay still made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

After turning himself into a star, Lindsay is trying to motivate other college players who are fighting to get noticed. The 24-year-old Lindsey sent out an inspiring message to those hopeful draftees, telling them “You only need one opportunity.”

If you didn’t get an invite to the combine, don’t sweat it. Use it as motivation. Remember you only need one opportunity and that’s your PRO DAY. 20 RBs got drafted, but how many do you hear about 🤔? #whatsAcombine #Probowl — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) February 25, 2019

Lindsay wants the players snubbed from the NFL scouting combine to use that as motivation to get better. He then reminds those athletes that they can still show off their stuff at their Pro Day.

That strategy worked out well for Lindsay. By all accounts, his Pro Day was excellent. While it didn’t lead to him getting drafted, it did give him an opportunity to join the Broncos after the draft. You already know what Lindsay did with that opportunity.

In his first season in the NFL, Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl, but did not play in the game due to a wrist injury.

To those NFL draft hopefuls who didn’t get invited to the combine, don’t give up. If you keep grinding, you can still have success in the NFL. Phillip Lindsay is proof of that.

