Phillies' Ranger Suarez named National League Pitcher of the Month

PHILADELPHIA - In a rotation anchored by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, left-hander Ranger Suarez was named National League Pitcher of the Month to punctuate a stellar start to the season for Phillies starting pitchers.

Suarez started 5 games in April for the Phillies and tossed over 40 innings with a 1.32 ERA, while averaging nearly a strikeout per inning. His best start of the month came against the Colorado Rockies when the 28-year-old tossed a 112-pitch complete game shutout with 8 strikeouts.

Suarez ranks second among major league starters in ERA (1.32), and holds the best starters' WHIP in the league. Perhaps his most impressive feat of the month was the 32-inning scoreless streak that stretched from Apr. 6 to Apr. 27.

The month of Mr. Rager pic.twitter.com/uInOs0cKGn — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 3, 2024

Suarez and his Phillies' rotation mates currently hold the second-best staff ERA (2.50) in the majors, behind only the Boston Red Sox (2.03). Phillies starters, however, have thrown the most innings in baseball (190.2) and have tallied the most strikeouts (197) thus far.

The Pitcher of the Month award was the first in Suarez's seven-year MLB career. Zack Wheeler was the last Phillies starter to win the award when he earned the honor last May.