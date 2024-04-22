Phillies place Bryce Harper on paternity list ahead of Reds series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CINCINNATI – The Phillies announced before Monday night's series opener against the Reds that first baseman Bryce Harper has been placed on the paternity list.

Harper had appeared in all but one of the team's first 22 games. The Phillies arrived at Great American Ball Park with a 6-game winning streak. In those games, Harper hit .381 with a 1.033 OPS including a double, a homer and 7 RBI.

Under the terms of the Basic Agreement, he can miss up to three days to be with his wife, Kayla, while she gives birth. The couple has two previous children, son Krew and daughter Brooklyn.

To take Harper's spot on the 26-man roster, infielder Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

In 49 big-league games for the Phillies in 2023, Clemens batted .230 with 11 extra-base hits, including four homers, and a .644 OPS. One of the highlights of his season was a two-out double in the ninth inning that gave the Phillies a walk-off win over the Tigers on June 8.

In 16 games for the IronPigs this season, he was hitting .270 with three homers and an .841 OPS.