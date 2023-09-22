Phillies call up top relief prospect Kerkering after dominant 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A day after honoring him with one of their two 2023 Paul Owens Awards given to the top minor-league pitcher and position player in the organization, the Phillies had even better news for reliever Orion Kerkering: He's a major-leaguer.

Kerkering began the year at Single A and has been so dominant that he was promoted four times in less than six months. He was called up from Double A to Triple A just last weekend and made one appearance before getting the ultimate call to the show.

The 22-year-old right-hander was drafted in the fifth round by the Phillies in 2022 out of the University of South Florida. The last Phillies pitcher to debut in the majors the year after his draft was Aaron Nola in 2015. Kerkering this season has a 1.51 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 14 saves in 49 appearances with 79 strikeouts and 12 walks. His velocity has jumped to the 97-98 mph range and his breaking ball is viewed as one of the best in the minors.

Now, he has a chance to show the Phillies what sort of weapon he could be in a postseason bullpen. There are nine regular-season games left.

The Phillies will carry 13 pitchers in the wild-card round. Locks include Zack Wheeler, Nola, Ranger Suarez, Craig Kimbrel, Jose Alvarado, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, and most likely Cristopher Sanchez and Taijuan Walker, even if they aren't used as starters in the opening Best-of-Three series. If all 11 indeed make the playoff roster, that would leave two spots for Kerkering, Michael Lorenzen, Yunior Marte and Dylan Covey. Luis Ortiz and Andrew Bellatti are two more depth pieces at Triple A.

Marte was optioned to Triple A to make room for Kerkering on the active roster and Drew Ellis was designated for assignment to free up a 40-man roster spot.