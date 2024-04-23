PGA Superstore's Hidden Sale Section Just Got a Huge Restock
SPRING WEATHER MEANS it's time to spend more time tackling 18 holes on the weekends and more time at the range on the weekdays. Whether you're a beginner to golf and are in need of new gear, like shoes and clubs, or a seasoned player who needs to replace a few accessories, PGA Superstore's sale is our latest hidden spot to find golf essentials. Right now, the PGA Superstore sale has up to 51 percent off on editor-favorite brands.
From 43 percent off a new TaylorMade driver to over 50 percent off a long-sleeve Nike polo (because it doesn't hurt to play in style), there's a wide selection of equipment, accessories, and apparel on sale. Keep scrolling for some of the best deals to shop now.
If you want to improve your game without the help of a coach, this Rapsodo mobile launch monitor will watch your swing, measure everything from your ball speed to launch angle, then give you an instant replay. Take this opportunity to get your kids hooked on your favorite sport, too—this U.S. Kids Golf club set is currently $40 off.
Heads up: These offers are from PGA Superstore's regular sale section, so they may not stick around for long. And don't forget you get free shipping if you spend more than $99.
