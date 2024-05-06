PGA “Hope” to host golf sessions for veterans at NM State Golf Course

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – PGA “Hope,” (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) will be making a stop in Las Cruces during the months of May and September to help veterans both physically and mentally through the game of golf.

The goal of this program is to give veterans a way to ensure their well-being and bring the community together nation wide.

“PGA HOPE is more than a six-week golf class, it brings our military community together,” said Jason White, director of the NMSU Golf Course and PGA member. “The friendships that I have seen forged through the sessions we have been blessed to offer have been special to witness.”

The first six week session will begin May 16th and will go through June 20th every Thursday morning at New Mexico State Golf Course.

The second session will be on Saturdays, starting September 7th through October 12th.

For more information, visit https://www.pga.com/ under “Things To Do,” tab.

