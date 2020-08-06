PGA Championship: Round 1 leaderboard, updates

Get updates from TPC Harding Park by clicking on the leaderboard above or reading below (refresh page for updates).



Round 1 updates

6:30 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, the longest hitter on the tour, broke his driver. But he didn’t do it crushing a drive. The head popped off as he leaned on it to pick up his tee on the 6th hole. By rule, he’ll be allowed to replace the club.

6:15 p.m. ET: Brendan Todd off to a nice start with birdies on the first two holes. Same with Shawn Warren.

5:55 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson plays the fourth hole — up the fifth fairway. Classic Phil.

5:53 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston records three straight birdies to get to 3 under.

5:30 p.m. ET: Shot of the day, Adam Hadwin or Tom Lewis?





Shot of the day, Adam Hadwin or Tom Lewis?



5:28 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson each have a birdie through two holes and are at 1-under.

4:58 p.m. ET: Featured group Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are on the course.

4:47 p.m. ET: Featured group Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott are on the course.

4:30 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods parred his final hole to finish at 2-under 68. His playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas finished at even-par 70 and 1-over 71, respectively. Thomas birdied the final hole (No. 9) — only the third player to do so on Thursday.

4:18 p.m. ET: First-round early leaders — 5-under 65: Jason Day; 4-under 66: Scottie Scheffler, Martin Kaymer, Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose.

4:12 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods’ late run ends with a bogey on No. 8 as he drops to 2 under with one hole to play.

4:01 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods birdies No. 7 — his third birdie in four holes — to get to 3 under.

3:53 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas loses his ball in a cypress tree.



3:28 p.m. ET: Jason Day birdies his final hole to complete the first round at 5-under 65, grabs the clubhouse lead.



3:25 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele falls out of the lead with a bogey on No. 8 and joins a group that includes Brooks Koepka and Jason Day one shot back.

3:21 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods has back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 to get to 2 under.

3:19 p.m. ET: Bud Cauley joins the leaders at 5 under with back-to-back birdies.

3:07 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler closes with a bogey to finish the first round at 4-under 66.

3:05 p.m. ET: Three are tied for the lead at 5 under: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer and Xander Schauffele.

3:03 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods makes birdie at No. 4 to get back to 1 under.

2:40 p.m. ET: Four are tied for the lead at 5 under: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. Brooks Koepka is one shot off the lead.

2:38 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas double bogeys No. 5 to go back to even par.

2:25 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods falls back to even par with a bogey at No. 2.

2:09 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlory are all at 1 under after McIlory birdies No. 1, his third in five holes.

2:06 p.m. ET: Zach Johnson and Martin Kaymer (after an eagle) grab a share of the lead at 5 under.

Martin Kaymer's reaction to his eagle



He is tied for the lead with Zach Johnson at 5-under.

2:04 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka is in the hunt at 3 under. He bogeyed his 10th hole and birdied his 11th.

Two-time defending champ @BKoepka makes the turn at -3.



He's just one shot back of the lead.

1:54 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have played nine. Woods saves par on No. 18 with a long putt to make the turn at 1 under. Thomas pars No. 18 and is also at 1 under, while McIlroy makes birdie to get to even par. Zach Johnson and Scottie Scheffler have the lead at 4 under.