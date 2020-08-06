PGA Championship: Round 1 leaderboard, updates

Round 1 PGA Championship leaderboard
Round 1 updates
6:30 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, the longest hitter on the tour, broke his driver. But he didn’t do it crushing a drive. The head popped off as he leaned on it to pick up his tee on the 6th hole. By rule, he’ll be allowed to replace the club.
6:15 p.m. ET: Brendan Todd off to a nice start with birdies on the first two holes. Same with Shawn Warren.
5:55 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson plays the fourth hole — up the fifth fairway. Classic Phil.
5:53 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston records three straight birdies to get to 3 under.
5:30 p.m. ET: Shot of the day, Adam Hadwin or Tom Lewis?
Just leave the putter in the bag.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/dG2VLGh2WU— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 6, 2020
Tom Lewis from deep👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ltV9hSDjtd— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 6, 2020
5:28 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson each have a birdie through two holes and are at 1-under.
4:58 p.m. ET: Featured group Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are on the course.
4:47 p.m. ET: Featured group Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott are on the course.
4:30 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods parred his final hole to finish at 2-under 68. His playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas finished at even-par 70 and 1-over 71, respectively. Thomas birdied the final hole (No. 9) — only the third player to do so on Thursday.
[Tiger Woods in contention after solid opening round]
4:18 p.m. ET: First-round early leaders — 5-under 65: Jason Day; 4-under 66: Scottie Scheffler, Martin Kaymer, Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose.
4:12 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods’ late run ends with a bogey on No. 8 as he drops to 2 under with one hole to play.
4:01 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods birdies No. 7 — his third birdie in four holes — to get to 3 under.
3:53 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas loses his ball in a cypress tree.
Justin Thomas' ball is stuck in a tree. Because of course it is. pic.twitter.com/Eyb4K8MOty— Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) August 6, 2020
3:28 p.m. ET: Jason Day birdies his final hole to complete the first round at 5-under 65, grabs the clubhouse lead.
Clubhouse leader, Jason Day's 65 is his lowest career opening round in a major championship.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/HB1ldI6buT— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 6, 2020
3:25 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele falls out of the lead with a bogey on No. 8 and joins a group that includes Brooks Koepka and Jason Day one shot back.
3:21 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods has back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 to get to 2 under.
3:19 p.m. ET: Bud Cauley joins the leaders at 5 under with back-to-back birdies.
3:07 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler closes with a bogey to finish the first round at 4-under 66.
3:05 p.m. ET: Three are tied for the lead at 5 under: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer and Xander Schauffele.
3:03 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods makes birdie at No. 4 to get back to 1 under.
2:40 p.m. ET: Four are tied for the lead at 5 under: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. Brooks Koepka is one shot off the lead.
2:38 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas double bogeys No. 5 to go back to even par.
2:25 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods falls back to even par with a bogey at No. 2.
2:09 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlory are all at 1 under after McIlory birdies No. 1, his third in five holes.
2:06 p.m. ET: Zach Johnson and Martin Kaymer (after an eagle) grab a share of the lead at 5 under.
Martin Kaymer's reaction to his eagle.....😆🤷🏻♂️— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 6, 2020
He is tied for the lead with Zach Johnson at 5-under. pic.twitter.com/nFEvzkFSKB
2:04 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka is in the hunt at 3 under. He bogeyed his 10th hole and birdied his 11th.
Two-time defending champ @BKoepka makes the turn at -3.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2020
He's just one shot back of the lead. pic.twitter.com/CtudDon0To
1:54 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have played nine. Woods saves par on No. 18 with a long putt to make the turn at 1 under. Thomas pars No. 18 and is also at 1 under, while McIlroy makes birdie to get to even par. Zach Johnson and Scottie Scheffler have the lead at 4 under.
1:30 p.m. ET: Alex Noren has joined the leaders at 4 under.
1:01 p.m. ET: Zach Johnson is the first player to reach 4 under and grabs the overall lead. Scottie Scheffler joined him at 4 under. Dustin Johnson is in a group one shot back.
12:55 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods drops out of the lead with a bogey on No. 14. Zach Johnson is among four players tied for the lead at 3 under.
12:38 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods gets to 2 under with a birdie at No. 13 to join the party at the top of the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy has back-to-back bogeys to drop to 1 over.
From 33 feet to move to 2-under.@TigerWoods is the co-leader @PGAChampionship.pic.twitter.com/25jjeibTy8— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2020
12:22 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods misses a chance to join the leaders on No. 12 as he misses a short birdie putt to remain one back. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy both bogeyed the hole to go back to even par.
12:18 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson is tied for the early lead with birdies on two of the first three holes.
12:09 p.m. ET: Among the early players struggling is Jordan Spieth, who has two bogeys in his first three holes.
12:04 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas each parred No. 11 to stay at 1 under. Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Berger share the lead at 2 under.
11:51 a.m. Tiger Woods found the rough off the tee on the first hole (No. 10) but ended up with a birdie. Playing partners Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy also birdied No. 10.
The quest for No. 16 starts now....#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Ww2DJTzjaL— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 6, 2020
11:20 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler birdied three of his first four holes, but a bogey dropped him into a tie for the lead with Tony Finau.
10:45 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler birded the first two holes to grab the early lead.
10:25 a.m. ET: The first birdie of the PGA Championship goes to C.T. Pan.
10 a.m. ET: The tournament is officially underway.
The Wait is Over. Major Championship Golf is Back. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/up8Q5P8fOh— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 6, 2020
Tiger Woods will tee off with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy in the first round.
August 6, 2020
PGA officials tighten dining restrictions
Despite a perfect testing record at this week’s PGA Championship with no players or caddies testing positive for COVID-19, officials informed players late Wednesday that dining restrictions would be tightened at TPC Harding Park. (Story from the Golf Channel).
