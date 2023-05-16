PGA betting: Why we are backing Rickie Fowler in the PGA Championship

In the PGA, there are players you wager for both a high finish and an outright, but then there are others you have more confidence in to wager as a top 40/30/20 option. Rickie Fowler is the latter. As a fan, it would be phenomenal to see Fowler peak in the tour’s second major of the year. However, as a bettor, Fowler is more sensible to wager to have a solid finish.

Rickie Fowler full odds

Top 40 -120

Top 30 +150

Top 20 +210

Top 10 +450

Top 5 +1100

To win +5500

Fowler is having a strong 2023 season with no missed cuts and eight top-20 finishes in 10 tournaments. This is a big-boy tournament though. Although it’s a much stronger field, Fowler did finish T13 in The Players Championship. Fowler has found his game compared to this time last year.

Fowler played 22 events last year, missing the cut in nine of those tournaments. His iron play has been the difference-maker, gaining strokes on approach in all but one tournament. After making adjustments to his swing, it’s now more fluid and smooth. Essentially, Fowler’s swing is now far more controlled. Control brings consistency.

Fowler’s off-the-tee game isn’t as strong as it could be, but he makes up for it with his short game, gaining both around the green and putting compared to losing strokes in more than half of the tournaments he played last season. He’s gained strokes in eight of his nine tournaments this season.

With three straight top-15 finishes, improvements in his off-the-tee stats and a strong short game, Fowler has another shot at top 20. However, with this being such a strong field, grabbing plus money for Top 30 is the more conservative option.

Although a rotating course, Fowler also has a solid PGA Championship history, finishing T23 or better in the last two years with seven top 30s in 13 appearances.

Fowler’s comeback continues this week in New York.

Bet: Rickie Fowler top 30 (+150)