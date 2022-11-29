PFF Grades: Where the Minnesota Vikings stand after 12 weeks

The Minnesota Vikings are sitting in a really good place with a 9-2 record and the ability to clinch the NFC North division this weekend with a win over the New York Jets. They need some help with a loss by the Detroit Lions and it would be great to have one hurdle finished so they can focus on getting prepared for the playoffs.

As they continue to work towards their goals of a Super Bowl title, it’s good to check on how things are going. One way to look at that is to see the PFF grades, as they grade out every player individually.

Here is how the Vikings stand after 12 weeks compared to the rest of the league.

List

Vikings Film Room: Kirk Cousins is throwing with more aggression & anticipation

Backfield

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins 71.5-16/39

Dalvin Cook 69.6-33-69

Alexander Mattison 66.8-41/69

Pass catchers

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a touchdown reception against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson 89.7-4/120

Adam Thielen 69.1-51/120

K.J. Osborn 58.0-102/120

T.J. Hockenson 69.4-15/71

Irv Smith Jr. 57.4-49/71

Johnny Mundt 48.7-67/71

Offensive line

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Darrisaw 90.0 2/76

Ezra Cleveland 74.8-9/84

Garrett Bradbury 71.0-10/39

Ed Ingram 54.7-61/84

Brian O’Neill 79.4-10/76

Defensive line

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delvers a pass as he is pressured by Vikings Harrison Phillips.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delvers a pass as he is pressured by Vikings Harrison Phillips.

Story continues

Jonathan Bullard 59.9-52/125

Harrison Phillips 74.2-20/125

Dalvin Tomlinson 74.6-17/125

James Lynch 65.2-41/125

Edge rusher

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates with linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) after Hunter sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221301djp

Danielle Hunter 82.9-15/119

Za’Darius Smith 83.1-13/119

D.J. Wonnum 57.8-85/119

Patrick Jones II 68.1-50/119

Inside linebacker

Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Kendricks 58.2-54/83

Jordan Hicks 64.1-41/83

Cornerback

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepts a Josh Allen pass in the end zone. The Vikings came from behind to beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime.

Ag3i9021

Patrick Peterson 82.8-5/121

Cameron Dantzler 67.0-39/121

Chandon Sullivan 56.2-79/121

Akayleb Evans 58.4-unranked

Safety

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith 61.1-58/88

Camryn Bynum 58.0-64/88

[listicle id=69333]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire