PFF: Bills’ Frank Gore Jr. was actually pretty good in college

The Buffalo Bills have gone through a lot of turnover over the past few months as the team has had to find a way to get young, cheap talent in the door. As Buffalo moves through with the rest of their offseason following a successful 2024 NFL Draft, it’s good to know a player they acquired after the draft is better than most people think.

According to a recent post by the Pro Football Focus’ Bills page, Buffalo undrafted free-agent running back Frank Gore Jr. was one of the best at his position during his time in college. Gore Jr., the son of future Hall-of-Famer Frank Gore, was not drafted in this past draft despite being one of the most productive backs amongst his peers per PFF.

For starters, Gore had a 93.5 PFF grade since 2022, placing him sixth among running backs and it makes sense when you consider that Gore put up at least 1,131 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in the two seasons captured in that timespan. In four seasons for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Gore was first-team All-Sun Belt in 2022 and was second-team All-Sun Belt in 2020 and 2022.

The post also points out that Gore forced 150 missed tackles since 2022, third among RBs, showing that he has some ability to make things happen even when he meets a defender. Based on those two numbers, it seems like the Bills may have one of the bigger steals in the most recent draft cycle.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire