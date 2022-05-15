PFF believes this free-agent offensive tackle would be sense for Bears

The Chicago Bears enter the remainder of the offseason with plenty of questions on offense, including most importantly the offensive line. While Chicago added four offensive linemen on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft, there are still plenty of questions in the trenches.

The Bears could turn to the free agent market to add some experience on the offensive line, where Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey believes left tackle Duane Brown would be a good fit with the Bears.

Brown, who’s one of the best tackle prospects still on the market, has spent the last four years with the Seattle Seahawks and is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

The Bears threw some darts at the offensive line on Day 3 of the draft, but their two projected starters at tackle are still Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. A lot is riding on those two taking big steps forward in their second seasons. Brown isn’t a long-term solution at the position, but he can step in as a starting left tackle Justin Fields and the rest of this offense can have confidence in. Brown’s 71.5 PFF grade in 2021 was his lowest since his rookie season in 2008, but it was still a middle-of-the-pack mark among qualifiers at the position. Even if he doesn’t bounce back in 2022, that represents an upgrade at a key position for the Bears.

Chicago has experimented with different alignments along the offensive line this offseason, including switching Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins at the left and right tackle positions. But there’s still a glaring hole at right guard and more tinkering could be on the way.

There are options currently on the roster — including with a couple of rookie prospects in Zachary Thomas and Ja’Tyre Carter — but it’s likely the Bears turn to a veteran in this case.

Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair appear locked in at center and left guard, respectively. But if the Bears were to sign Brown to play left tackle, Chicago could perhaps plug in Jenkins or Borom at right tackle and kick the other inside to right guard.

Story continues

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List