Peyton Manning has been a ‘great resource’ for the Broncos

When the Denver Broncos were sold to the Walton-Penner family in 2022, there was speculation that Peyton Manning might join the ownership group. That hasn’t happened. However, despite not having an official role with the team, Manning continues to be an invaluable resource for the club.

Manning has helped mentor quarterbacks across the league since his retirement, and he quickly reached out to Bo Nix after the Broncos picked the Oregon prospect in the first round of the NFL draft last week.

“[It’s great] especially for a quarterback, [to have] someone like Peyton, his status, legend,” GM George Paton said after the draft. “He has his [quarterback] camp, I think Bo went to the camp. It’s huge to have someone like that here who’s close to the organization.

“I think it’s great for all of our players and everyone in the organization. He comes by all the time, and we have dinner so it’s outstanding to pick his brain, obviously he knows all the quarterbacks.”

Peyton’s trait of giving input and advice everywhere he can seemingly comes from his father, Archie. Denver coach Sean Payton said he frequently hears from both of the former quarterbacks.

“Archie, it’s interesting because sometimes you wonder how does he have time?” Payton said. “Meaning those are just a couple of examples [of him reaching out to players], but something will happen and Archie will send a text or Peyton, and he’s always thinking.

“I think when he watches an NBA game and sees something, it’s one of those unique traits that he has. He sent me a text after Zach [Wilson] and then after Bo and he’s always been like three steps ahead. He’s a great resource.”

Manning, 48, has also stayed busy running Omaha Productions. Nine years after hanging up his cleats, Manning seems to be busier than ever. That’s just his mentality, and the Broncos have benefited from it.

