Bo Nix has heard from Peyton Manning, hopes to connect with Drew Brees

The Denver Broncos were a perfect landing spot for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL draft.

In Denver, Nix will be coached by Sean Payton, a quarterback guru, and he’ll have Peyton Manning available at a moment’s notice.

“I got a text from Peyton Manning last night from our past at the Manning Passing Academy,” Nix said during his introductory press conference last Friday. “He’s always been so willing to reach out to me. He’s very good at being available to those young guys. He’s like that at the camp, he’s obviously like that with the Broncos players. I’m excited to seriously be around him and spend some time with him.”

Manning has been a great resource to the Broncos — and quarterbacks across the league — since retiring in 2016. He will continue to help in any way he can as Nix transitions to playing in the NFL.

Another retired quarterback, Drew Brees, had not reached out to Nix before the QB’s press conference last week, but the rookie hopes to also connect with Payton’s former QB.

“[W]ith Coach Payton and his background with Drew Brees, I’d love to get connected to him just because he’s been through it, he knows what it’s like and maybe I can take something from all those guys to where I can be the best version of myself,” Nix said.

Nix has a QB guru for a coach, a willing mentor in Manning and a play-style role model in Brees. He’s been set up for success in Denver. Now fans hope to see Nix take advantage of his opportunity.

