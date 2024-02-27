Peterson: Iowa State men's basketball looks different than it did in first Oklahoma game

AMES – Facts, facts and more facts as Iowa State men's basketball aims for its 17th home victory in a row, starting with an update on a key bench contributor on a team with a solid nine-player rotation.

It’s a fact that 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward Hason Ward injured his right shoulder during last Saturday’s victory against West Virginia at Hilton Coliseum. It's also well-known that he went to the locker room, then returned to the game with a wrap-like covering on his shoulder.

Will he play during Wednesday’s 7 p.m. home game against Oklahoma that, for some reason, has been relegated to the dreaded ESPN+ status?

Of course he will, coach T.J. Otzelberger indicated during Monday’s session with reporters.

“Hason was able to participate in practice (Monday morning), non-contact,” the coach said during his 15-minute conversation. “Hopefully he’s cleared to do contact (Tuesday).”

Iowa State's Hason Ward is expected to play during Wednesday's home game against Oklahoma. He hurt his right shoulder last Saturday against West Virginia.

During three playing stints last Saturday after returning from the injury, Ward totaled three rebounds, a steal and a layup. He played well in a game that wasn’t one of the crispest Iowa State has played this season.

“Obviously, he came back into the game and played after he hit his shoulder,” Otzelberger said. “It doesn’t appear to be something that’ll keep him out.”

FACT: Iowa State stayed at No. 6 in the coaches’ poll after losing to now-No. 1 Houston on the road and beating West Virginia.

“I still feel like our team hasn’t played its best yet,” Otzelberger said. “We’ve had some good games. We’ve had some good moments. We’ve had things that we’ve done well.

“We’ve also had our share of challenges, but I still think we can play better.”

FACT: Look at the home records of the top three teams in the Big 12. Houston is 15-0. Iowa State is 16-0. Kansas is 15-0.

That’s a combined 46-0 at home for teams holding down the top three rungs in America’s best conference.

Defensive efficiency? Houston is No. 1, Iowa State is fourth, and Kansas is ninth.

FACT: Iowa State’s last home loss was on Senior Night last season – 72-69 against West Virginia.

That's a game in which the Cyclones led by four points with 4 minutes left, then missed seven of their final nine shots. Additionally, Caleb Grill and Jaz Kunc had technical fouls.

As for the winning streak that’s followed ...

Eight victories have been in "buy" games − against easy non-conference opponents that Power 5 teams generally smoke. One was against Iowa. And seven have been against Big 12 competition.

FACT: Wednesday night’s game involves teams headed in opposite directions.

T.J. Otzelberger's Iowa State men's basketball team is on the verge of some very big accomplishments.

Iowa State has won 10 of 13 games since losing 71-63 at Oklahoma in the conference opener, while the Sooners are 6-7.

“We feel like we’ve improved as a team,” Otzelberger said. “We’re better defensively. Our rotations are quicker ... guard the dribble better.”

Oklahoma scored on seven of its next eight possessions after the Cyclones led 58-57 with 4 minutes to play, while Iowa State scored on just two of its final eight.

The result? A 14-5 closing run by Oklahoma.

“We have more of a mentality that we need to get stops, especially later in the game,” Otzelberger said. “We learned our lesson, and we learned a lot from the last time we played them, because we didn’t do that.”

Tre King echoed that, while remembering that game’s final four minutes.

“We’ve definitely improved defensively,” he said. “The first time we played, that was a lot of the guys’ very first Big 12 game. A lot of them didn’t know what it was like. The physicality and the toughness. How hard it is to win, especially being on the road for our first (Big 12) game.

"We’ve definitely become more physical – a lot tougher. We’ve done a good job playing the whole 40 minutes defensively. We didn’t do a very good job at that the first time.”

FACT: Iowa State is two wins shy of having its fifth perfect home record.

“Our fans have been awesome,” said Otzelberger, whose team closes out the home schedule on March 6 against BYU. “So, when I’m thinking of what stands out, I’m thinking more about the great crowd and the energy we’ve had when we haven’t played as well.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball looks much different than first Oklahoma game