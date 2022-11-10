Pete Werner reclaims the top spot in our Saints player power rankings going into Week 10

We’re on to Week 10 of the NFL regular season, and time seems to be flying by for the New Orleans Saints. It’s a good time to update our weekly Saints player power rankings after their hard-to-watch loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. With their next game coming up this Sunday, we’ll refresh the list of the 25 best players on the team right now.

This week’s biggest riser is linebacker Kaden Elliss (climbing 7 spots), who filled in for Werner after the starter left with an injury. But tight end Juwan Johnson (6 spaces) and starting safety Tyrann Mathieu (5 spots) are right there with him as players climbing the board this week. We’ve got two new entrants, too, in wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (No. 25, his first appearance on the list all season) and tight end Adam Trautman (at No. 22), who returns after missing time with an injury.

As for the fallers: quarterback Andy Dalton dropped 5 spaces in our Saints player power rankings, with defensive end Marcus Davenport falling 3 spots. There was some other minor shuffling on the list with wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry falling out of the top 25 after missing more time with injuries, among some other tweaking, but those were the notable declines.

So let’s take a deeper look at the full list. Here’s your Week 10 Saints player power rankings

25. WR Tre'Quan Smith (Last week: N/A)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

24. WR Rashid Shaheed (Last week: 22)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

23. K Wil Lutz (Last week: 24)

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

22. TE Adam Trautman (Last week: N/A)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

21. CB Paulson Adebo (Last week: 23)

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

20. LT James Hurst (Last week: 21)

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

19. TE Juwan Johnson (Last week: 25)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

18. CB Marshon Lattimore (Last week: 17)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

17. QB Andy Dalton (Last week: 12)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

16. DE Payton Turner (Last week: 14)

AP Photo/Brett Duke

Story continues

15. S Marcus Maye (Last week: 15)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

14. DE Marcus Davenport (Last week: 11)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

13. LB Kaden Elliss (Last week: 20)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

12. LG Andrus Peat (Last week: 13)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

11. S Tyrann Mathieu (Last week: 16)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

10. RG Cesar Ruiz (Last week: 10)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

9. DE Cameron Jordan (Last week: 9)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

8. CB Alontae Taylor (Last week: 8)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

7. TE Taysom Hill (Last week: 7)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

6. C Erik McCoy (Last week: 6)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

5. RT Ryan Ramczyk (Last week: 4)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

4. WR Chris Olave (Last week: 5)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

3. LB Demario Davis (Last week: 3)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2. RB Alvin Kamara (Last week: 1)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

1. LB Pete Werner (Last week: 2)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire