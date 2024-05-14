Penny Hardaway's son Ashton transfers from Memphis to Saint Mary's

FILE - Memphis forward Ashton Hardaway shoots while defended by Austin Peay guard Dezi Jones (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Ashton Hardaway is transferring to Saint Mary's after spending last season playing for his famous father at Memphis. The Gaels announced on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 that Hardaway will join the program for next season.(AP Photo/Nikki Boertman, File)

Ashton Hardaway is transferring to Saint Mary's after spending last season playing for his famous father at Memphis.

The Gaels announced on Tuesday that Hardaway will join the program for next season.

Hardaway played 30 games as a freshman at Memphis for his father Penny Hardaway, averaging 8.2 minutes per game. The younger Hardaway started three games and averaged 2.3 points per game on 34.3% shooting.

The Gaels are trying to reload their roster after losing star guard Aidan Mahaney and forward Joshua Jefferson as transfers and key contributors Alex Ducas and Mason Forbes to graduation. Saint Mary's previously added Arizona transfer forward Paulius Murauskas.

The Gaels went 26-8 last season, winning the West Coast Conference regular-season title and the conference tournament before losing to Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

