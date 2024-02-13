Pennsylvania fishing license fees to remain same in 2025 because of increased sales

With the number of fishing license sales increasing, Pennsylvania anglers won’t see a license fee increase in 2025.

“We’re up about 3% since 2019, that’s pre-COVID,” Tim Schaeffer, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission executive director, said Thursday to the Senate’s House and Fisheries Committee as part of his annual report.

In 2023, the agency sold 790,106 licenses, including 689,913 resident licenses. Factoring in those with multiple year licenses purchased before 2023, there were about 850,000 licensed people fishing last year.

When the pandemic hit, more people participated in hunting and fishing across the state.

“We’re happy to see that we held on to those gains and we’re actually up a little bit since 2019," Schaeffer said. "We’re up a little bit also in the trout permits, nearly 465,000 trout permits that we issue annually.

“The place that has had monumental growth in recent years is in unpowered boating.”

With kayaks and other small watercraft, he said they’ve seen about a 20% increase in launch permit sales since 2019. In 2023, the agency sold 147,925 launch permits compared to 123,518 in 2019.

He said there has been a “little” decrease in boat registrations and he attributes that to the rise in cost of fuel.

“We’ve see that before when you have spikes in fuel prices. But we hover a little below 300,000 boats that we have registered in the commonwealth,” he said.

In 2023, 288,216 boats were registered compared to 301,088 in 2019.

The agency will not be pursuing an increase on fishing license fees after incrementally raising the price the previous two years.

For licenses in both 2023 and 2024, the cost increased about $5 a year for a resident purchasing both a fishing license and trout stamp. In 2022, a resident adult fishing license and trout permit cost $32.94. In 2024, it costs $42.94 for an adult resident angler to fish for trout.

In 2020, the state legislature granted the Fish and Boat Commission the authority to adjust the costs for licenses and permits as it needed for five years.

The agency didn’t change rates for the 2021 license year.

The agency had a spike in license purchases during the pandemic which created extra revenue. For 2023 and 2024, license fees were incrementally increased.

“With those license numbers, it hasn’t had an impact," Schaeffer said. "And that was really the goal all along was just to keep up with inflation and the cost of doing business, to only make those incremental increases when needed."

House Bill 1409 is now being considered by the legislature and that bill would grant the Fish and Boat Commission the authority to adjust license and permit rates for an additional 10 years.

Regarding having the agency decide on when to change the fees for licenses, Sen. Scott Hutchinson, R-21st Dist., representing northwestern Pennsylvania, said, “the legislature did give up a little bit of its ability to influence how you spend and what the anglers pay and boaters pay. But in exchange for that, its is important that we keep a close eye on what things you are doing. I think you have been prudently managing things and I appreciate that. But going forward we have to stay on top of that.”

Sen. Greg Rothman, chair of the committee and R-34th District in the Harrisburg area, asked if House Bill 1409 becomes law and the agency can adjust its fees for the next 10 years, if the agency has a long range plan.

Schaeffer replied that with ongoing investments and reserve balances, “We’re really happy with our license sales and how they’ve been keeping up with the numbers. We do not have any plans for a license increase at this point.”

