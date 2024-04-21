Penn State wrestling alums to represent Team USA at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Penn State wrestling will be well-represented at this summer’s Olympic games in Paris, France. On Saturday, the United States wrestling team trials were held in the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, home to Penn State’s dominant national championship wrestling program, and some familiar faces battled on the mat for spots in the Olympics.

The biggest storyline was Aaron Brooks pulling an upset of Olympic gold medalist David Taylor in a battle of former Nittany Lion standouts in the 84 kg trials.

Aaron Brooks defeated reigning Olympic Champion, David Taylor, to make his first Olympic Team 🇺🇸#WrestlingTrials24 | #MTUSA pic.twitter.com/KuQ9CRm7iG — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) April 21, 2024

While Brooks cemented his spot on the roster, Taylor will also be on the U.S. National Team as well as the trials runner-up.

Taylor and Brooks will be joined in Paris by some fellow Penn State products. Kyle Dake (74 kg) came out on top of former Nittany Lion Jason Nolf for a spot on the team, but Nolf will also be on the Team USA roster after finishing in second place.

Kyle Dake is the 74 kg CHAMPION! Dake defeats Jason Nolf 3-1 to claim the series two matches to none 💪#WrestlingTrials24 | #MTUSA pic.twitter.com/0OLXCEGpbb — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) April 21, 2024

A fifth member of the Penn State wrestling family will be making plans to head to Paris as well. Kyle Snyder (97 kg) picked up a win in his trials over Isaac Trumble to secure a spot on the U.S. national team.

Kyle Snyder is going to his third Olympic Games! 🇺🇸 Snyder wins the series 2-0 with a 4-0 victory in round two!#WrestlingTrials24 | #MTUSA pic.twitter.com/ukazuJ38zF — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) April 21, 2024

Snyder has been the World/Olympic representative since 2015, making his third Olympic team in State College, Pa. The men's freestyle team is set as we have our six representatives for 2024 🏆#WrestlingTrials24 @TeamUSA — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) April 21, 2024

A handful of others from the Penn State family kept their Olympic dreams alive as well. Zain Retherford (65 kg) will have a chance to qualify for the Paris Games in May. Nick Lee, who lost to Retherford, earned a spot on the U.S. team thanks to his second-place finish. Mitchell Mesenbrink (74 kg) took third place in the trials and earned a spot on the U.S. national team.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to begin on July 26 in Paris, France. Wrestling events will begin on August 5 and run through August 11. The world is about to get a dose of Penn State wrestling up close and personal.

