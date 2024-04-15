Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert Smith officially enters transfer portal

If it was not already apparent after Saturday’s Blue-White Game, Penn State will be looking for another receiver in the transfer portal after its leading receiver from a year ago, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, officially entered the portal. After reports came out Monday afternoon, Lambert-Smith announced his exit on Instagram. He will have one season of eligibility left.

“I want to thank Penn State for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college football at the highest level, while also being able to earn my degree,” Lambert-Smith said in a message on his Instagram account. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Everyone has their own book. This is just the next chapter in mine.”

Late last week, reports said that Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was away from the team and considering entering the portal. After he was nowhere to be seen at Beaver Stadium on Saturday during the spring game, all signs pointed to his exit.

Lambert-Smith led the Nittany Lions with 53 catches and 673 yards last year. After a big game against West Virginia in the 2023 season opener, he never eclipsed the 100-yard mark again. He seemed to rarely be on the same page with starting quarterback Drew Allar.

He will leave Penn State ranked in the program’s top 20 for career receptions and receiving yards and the only player to record multiple 80-yard receptions.

Penn State’s passing offense was not good last season and lacked explosiveness. Lambert-Smith was supposed to take the top off the defense, so replacing his ability to stretch the field should be a massive priority for James Franklin and his staff during this open period of the portal.

