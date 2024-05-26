What Penn State NFL Draft picks remain unsigned at Memorial Day holiday weekend

The unofficial start of the summer season has arrived with the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and that means NFL training camps will be gearing up before you know it. NFL minicamps and rookie camps have already taken place around the league and have given a few former Penn State players their first tastes of working at the NFL level, but a few players drafted in the 2024 NFL draft remain unsigned over the holiday weekend.

Delays in contract signings have less to do with the overall value of a contract compared to past years thanks to the NFL’s rookie contract scale. All rookie contracts are four-year deals with a sliding scale of overall value based on a player’s draft position. But other details could potentially hold things up, and some rookie contracts are quicker to sign than others. At this point, there is no reason to believe any of the remaining unsigned draft picks from Penn State will be signing their rookie contracts with their respective NFL teams.

The most notable player from Penn State unsigned after being drafted is defensive end Chop Robinson. Robinson was a first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins with the 21st overall pick. He is the highest of three drafted Penn State players still without a rookie contract signed with his new team.

Offensive lineman Caedan Wallace was selected in the third round by the New England Patriots, and the Patriots are looking to move him from his usual right tackle position to the left tackle position. He remains without a contract signed, although he is expected to receive a contract valued at $9.5 million according to previous speculations.

The only other Penn State draft pick without a contract is cornerback Daequan Hardy, who was selected in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills. It is expected Hardy will sign a contract valued at about $4.1 million.

The top pick from Penn State, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets at a value of $20.5 million, all of which was fully guaranteed.

You can see the updated status of each of Penn State’s draft picks and their rookie contract status with our updated rookie contract tracker.

