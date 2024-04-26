Penn State DE Chop Robinson drafted by Miami Dolphins with no. 21 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Penn State knew they had one first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But now they have two.

Defensive end Chop Robinson was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the no. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday evening. Robinson joined his former Penn State teammate Olu Fashanu as first-round draft picks.

Chop Robinson began his college career with the Maryland Terrapins, choosing his in-state program over offers from Penn State, Alabama, and Clemson. But after one season with the Terrapins, Robinson opted to enter the transfer portal and ended up at Penn State in time for the 2022 season. Robinson showed some good flashes in his first season with the Nittany Lions with appearances in 12 games with 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks. His totals actually dipped slightly in 2023 but he still proved to be among the edge rushers in the Big Ten and earned first-team All-Big Ten following the season.

