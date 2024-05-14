Olu Fashanu signs rookie contract with New York Jets

After being drafted in the first round by the New York Jets, former Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu has officially signed his rookie contract in the National Football League. The Jets announced the signing of Fashanu on Monday evening.

According to reports, Fashanu’s rookie contract is good for four years and is valued at $20.51 million. Fashanu also gets a signing bonus of $11.7 million and will have an option for a fifth year on the current contract. Fashanu will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

Fashanu’s contract will pay him an average annual salary of $5.1 million, with a base salary of $3.7 million in 2024 and rising to $6.5 million for the 2027 season. Fashanu’s contract is fully guaranteed.

The Jets used the no. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select Fashanu out of Penn State. The former All-Big Ten standout will be expected to be a stalwart on the offensive line for the Jets with the task of protecting Aaron Rodgers in 2024 and be a fixture to protect whoever is the quarterback in the future.

OFFICIAL: @olu_fashanu is a New York JET ✈ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2024

Fashanu will make his NFL debut when the Jets take on the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in a Monday Night Football season opener in Week 1 of the NFL’s 2024 season. The Jets will visit the 49ers to open the season’s Monday night schedule.

You can see the rookie contract status of each of Penn State’s 2024 NFL draft picks with our updated draft pick contract tracker.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire