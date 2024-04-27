Daequan Hardy drafted by Bills in Round 6 of 2024 NFL draft

Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy is ready to bring his game to the next level after getting a call from the NFL. Hardy was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Hardy was the 43rd pick in the sixth round, with the Bills using the 219th overall pick of the draft. Hardy was a member of Penn State’s Class of 2020 and finished his college career by earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. ?He then went on to impress scouts and NFL representatives at the East-West Shrine Game.

Hardy brings more value to the Bills in addition to what he may bring to the table on defense. Hardy could be used for special teams after standing out with his speed last season for Penn State. Hardy also showed off great speed at the NFL combine, making him a potential threat on special teams at the next level.

Hardy was the seventh Penn State player selected in the NFL draft. He followed Olu Fashanu, Chop Robinson, Caedan Wallace, Adisa Isaac, Theo Johnson, and Hunter Nourzad.

