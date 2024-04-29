Penn State makes top 10 list of Florida defensive back

With the NFL draft officially over, the attention on Penn State football now comes back to recruiting and the transfer portal as they search for future impact players and those who might be able to affect the team next year.

After the Blue-White Game, things will start to pick up on the recruiting trail.

Right now, the Nittany Lions have 12 commitments which puts them as the 16th-best class after starting out ranked very highly.

There’s a ton of work that needs to be done and they’ll be campaigning hard to earn commitments from the top players they’re targeting.

They got some good news when they made the top 10 list of safety Rashad Johnson. Others he included were Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas State, West Virginia, Louisville, and UCF.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect isn’t ranked by On3 but is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a four-star by Rivals.

Johnson is coming off his first visit to Penn State back in early April and is now feeling like a priority. He’s already set an official visit with the Nittany Lions for June 7.

“Penn State is one of my top schools and I always wanted to get on that campus and see the White Out game. I still want to see that environment for myself,” he told Chad Simmons of On3.

He also was able to continue developing relationships with the coaching staff during his visit and it sounds like he is someone who the Nittany Lions are heavily pursuing.

“Coach Franklin told me he’s recruiting me hard and that he wants me there,” Johnson shared with Simmons.

It will be interesting to see where he might land in some updated rankings after the summer, especially considering some of the teams who are pursuing him.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives UCF the best odds of landing him with a 34.8% chance, followed by Penn State at 24.5%.

