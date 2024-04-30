How Penn State’s Kalen King fits with the Green Bay Packers

NFL draft scouting is far from an exact science. Every year after the most recent draft, media outlets and their analysts often put out a “way-too-early” mock draft, typically filled with the expected top players in the next draft. Those mocks almost always end up looking predictably terrible, with so much information not being known so early on.

Penn State cornerback Kalen King is a great example of the potential range of outcomes. King was a staple in most first-round mocks heading into the 2023 season after a stellar 2022 campaign. Unfortunately for King, his 2023 season completely derailed his draft stock, and his performance at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine only added to his fall.

The Green Bay Packers ultimately selected him 255th overall in the 2024 NFL draft, just two picks away from being undrafted. Even with all the negativity surrounding his play over the past calendar year, King has the opportunity to change the narrative now that he has an NFL landing spot.

The Packers in particular are a great landing spot for someone like King. They are lacking depth at both outside corner and slot defender, and I have made the argument before that King may benefit from a move to the slot at the next level.

No matter where the Packers’ coaching staff decides to develop him, he should have a good chance to make the 53-man roster even as a late-round pick. Most of the backups currently on the Packers roster are either recent late-round picks or journeyman veterans. Even if it’s been over a year since he showed it, King has obvious talent that could shine through in the right environment.

If King doesn’t end up finding a role on the Packers’ defense, it will likely be his lack of speed that holds him back. He tested as an average overall athlete, but he lacks any standout traits. He was much more effective coming downhill than running with receivers down the field, which is a big reason why a move inside to the slot still makes a ton of sense.

Kalen King was drafted in round 7 pick 255 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 6.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 821 out of 2472 CB from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/JSHcVddhCB pic.twitter.com/6I8BMgCrsz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

The bottom line for King is that he has been given a chance to make all his doubters wrong. The Packers are not afraid to play the best player over veterans and high draft picks if they outperform them. If he shows any flashes of the play that made people mock him in the first round, he will get his chance to contribute on defense for the Pack.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Detroit Cass Tech receiver Kalen King makes a touchdown catch against Detroit King during the second half Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Detroit Cass Tech receiver Kalen King makes a touchdown catch against Detroit King during the second half Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Detroit Free Press

Syndication: DetroitFreePress

Detroit Cass Tech wide receiver Kalen King (2) runs during a punt return against Dearborn Fordson…

Detroit Cass Tech wide receiver Kalen King (2) runs during a punt return against Dearborn Fordson during the first half at Fordson High School in Dearborn, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Detroit Free Press

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Detroit Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) and his brother Kalen King celebrate a stop against Detroit…

Detroit Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) and his brother Kalen King celebrate a stop against Detroit King during the first half Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Detroit Free Press

NCAA Football: Penn State Spring Practice

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions corner back Kalen King (4)…

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions corner back Kalen King (4) catches an interception intended for Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-Arkansas at Penn State

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) leaps over Penn…

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) leaps over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) during the first half during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) jukes around Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan…

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) jukes around Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and cornerback Kalen King (4) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Columbus Dispatch

Syndication: York Daily Record

Penn State sophomore cornerback Kalen King watches during warmups before the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College.

Penn State sophomore cornerback Kalen King watches during warmups before the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College. York Daily Record

Penn State v Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 04: Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to…

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 04: Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to a defensive stop during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions defends…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions defends a pass intended for Jovani Haskins #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Penn State at Auburn

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Dazalin Worsham (8) and Penn State…

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Dazalin Worsham (8) and Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) battle for the ball during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Penn State at Auburn

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Dazalin Worsham (8) keeps Penn State…

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Dazalin Worsham (8) keeps Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) from the ball during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State v Auburn

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson #6 of the Auburn Tigers attempts to…

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson #6 of the Auburn Tigers attempts to catch a pass in front of cornerback Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Penn State at Indiana

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) and cornerbacks…

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) and cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Kalen King (4) celebrate after an interception during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Penn State at Indiana

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) celebrates after a turnover during the second half at Memorial Stadium.

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) celebrates after a turnover during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Penn State at Indiana

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (9) and…

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Kalen King (4) celebrate after forcing a turnover during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Penn State

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) breaks…

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) breaks up a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jacob Copeland (2) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Penn State at Rutgers

Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Shameen Jones (7) celebrates…

Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Shameen Jones (7) celebrates his touchdown reception in front of Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Penn State

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) breaks…

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State 35-16. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Penn State

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles…

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State 35-16. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a…

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) in the first quarter in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a…

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a…

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Penn State at Ohio State

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches…

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches the football against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Penn State at Ohio State

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) and linebacker…

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) and linebacker Abdul Carter (11) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) is pushed…

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) is pushed out of bounds by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Indiana 33-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) celebrates with safety Jalen Reed (1) after Reed intercepted a…

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) celebrates with safety Jalen Reed (1) after Reed intercepted a pass in the first half of a NCAA football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24. Hanover Evening Sun

NCAA Football: Penn State at Maryland

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs…

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs a sPenn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) holds his jersey during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Penn State at Maryland

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) is tackles…

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) is tackles by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) and P cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Chop Robinson #44 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Chop Robinson #44 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Kalen King #4, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Dvon Ellies after causing a recovering a fumble against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Kalen King #DB22 of Penn State participates in the 40-yard dash…

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Kalen King #DB22 of Penn State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL: Combine

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) talks to the…

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Combine

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) talks to the…

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Combine

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Combine

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Combine

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Combine

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Combine

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Combine

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Kalen King (DB22) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire