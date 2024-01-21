Penn State extends offer to Class of 2025 wide receiver Mike Peterson Jr.

Penn State welcomed a group of recruits for a junior day event on Saturday in an ongoing effort to get a jump on the Class of 2025 recruiting cycle. Penn State already has the bulk of its Class of 2024 locked up so the effort on the next recruiting cycle is already underway. And on Saturday, Penn State made sure to send at least one player back home with an offer on the table.

Penn State extended a scholarship offer to Mike Peterson Jr., a wising wide receiver from the state of Florida currently residing in Gainesville in the shadow of the Florida Gators. In fact, Peterson’s father is Mike Peterson, a former Florida Gator linebacker and a current assistant coach on the Florida coaching staff.

Peterson Jr. has no recruiting ratings yet from 247Sports and On3, although that will eventually change once the Class of 2025 ratings and rankings are expanded. Penn State is the second power conference offer for Peterson Jr. so far, with Texas A&M being the other according to both 247Sports and On3.

It may be too early to have a great read on the chances Penn State lands a commitment from Peterson Jr., but the On3 recruiting prediction machine currently calculates a 75.9% chance of getting the commitment from the Class of 2025 wide receiver.

All Glory to God! After a Great talk with @coachjfranklin I’m blessed to receive my 11th D1 offer from Penn State University. pic.twitter.com/Dgmk1zxa7R — Mike Peterson JR (@MichaelP0517) January 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire