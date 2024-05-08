Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

A Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender will represent Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Alex Nedeljkovic will join the team for this year’s World Championship.

This will be Nedeljkovic’s first time representing Team USA at the World Championship, the Penguins said.

Nedeljkovic, 28, came to Pittsburgh this season after being acquired in free agency last summer. He played in 38 games (including 33 starts) and posted a record of 18-7-7 with a 2.97 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout.

The Parma, Ohio, native recorded a career-long 10-game point streak, where he went 7-0-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .905 save percentage from March 24-April 11.

The IIHF World Championship will be held from May 10 to May 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia. Team USA will face off against Team Sweden on May 10, pitting Nedeljkovic against Penguins teammates Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson.

