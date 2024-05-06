PCM soccer shut out by Greene County, Chariton

May 6—MONROE — The state's leading goal scorer was just too much for the PCM soccer team on April 29.

Gesser Gutierres scored four times and Greene County's boys soccer team shut out the Mustangs 4-0 during Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference action.

The Rams led 2-0 at halftime and scored two more goals in the second half.

Gabe Ebersole made two saves for Greene County, which improved to 7-2 and 2-1 in the conference. The Rams tallied 12 shots and put seven of them on goal.

The Mustangs were shut out for the fourth time this season and are now 0-8 in matches when they score one or fewer goals. PCM is 2-0 when scoring more than two.

Jaxson Straight

Greene County improved to 6-0 against PCM (2-8, 0-4) since 2018. All six wins came by shutout.

Gutierres now has a state-leading 31 goals this spring and his 64 points rank fourth in Iowa and first in Class 2A.

Chariton 5, PCM 0

CHARITON — Chariton led 4-0 before finishing off the Mustangs with another goal in the second half on Friday.

The Chargers swept the season series between the two teams and outscored the Mustangs 8-1 in those two matches.

Chariton (8-2) posted its fourth shutout of the season and it has allowed just four goals in the eight wins.

PCM has lost three straight matches, and Chariton has won four of its last five.