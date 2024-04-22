PCM soccer falls to Knoxville in low-scoring affair

Apr. 22—KNOXVILLE — Terrell Wood made a career-high 13 saves, but the PCM boys soccer team managed just four shots during a 1-0 loss to Knoxville on Monday.

Joseph Finnegan scored the match's only goal as Knoxville had 21 shots and put seven of them on goal.

It was Finnegan's third goal of the season, and the Panthers (3-4) registered their second 1-0 win of the spring.

Carson Cecil made three saves to complete the Panthers' shutout. Both Cecil and Wood played 80 minutes in goal.

PCM (2-6) was shut out for the third time this year.