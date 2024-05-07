Payton Talbott draws Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303 on June 29

Undefeated Payton Talbott will be featured in his first UFC pay-per-view event.

Talbott (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) takes on Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) on June 29 at UFC 303 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, promotion officials announced Monday night.

Talbott punched his ticket to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series last August. Since then, the 25-year-old has notched two impressive finishes of Nick Aguirre and most recently Cameron Saaiman at UFC on ESPN 53.

French-Algerian Ghemmouri saw his nine-fight winning streak snapped in his UFC debut last September when he was stopped by controversial TKO against William Gomis. He was scheduled to face Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 238 in March but withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

With the addition, the UFC 303 lineup currently includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

