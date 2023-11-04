Paul recognizes ‘luxury' of playing for Warriors amid shooting slump originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It didn't take long for Chris Paul to appreciate the perks that come with playing for the Warriors.

The veteran point guard posted a bizarre stat line in the Warriors' thrilling 141-139 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at Paycom Center, scoring just one point with two rebounds and 13 assists on 0-of-6 shooting from the field and 0 of 2 from 3-point range. His lone point came on a free-throw attempt with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Paul discussed his cold shooting night and used it to explain how beneficial it is to play for a Warriors team littered with scoring threats who are capable of picking up the slack.

"I can score one point or two points and we still win the game."



"S--t ain't going in," Paul said. "The good thing about it is that I know that's not the normal. But it's crazy to think about I can score one point or two points and we still win the game. It's a nice luxury to have."

In six games this season, Paul is 19-for-56 (33 percent) shooting from the field and an eye-popping 1 for 21 (4 percent) on 3-point attempts with the Warriors.

However, despite his poor shooting, his impact as a floor general was felt immediately and has allowed him to play a crucial role on a red-hot Warriors team even though a key element of his game has been missing.

Playing alongside three Hall of Famers certainly has its perks.

