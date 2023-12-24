Paul Pierce, Sam Cassell, and Eddie House: 2008, trash talk, working with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Thirteen years after hanging Banner 17, the bond between key members of the 2008 championship-winning Boston Celtics squad remains strong. In a recent interview, former Celtics Paul Pierce, Sam Cassell, and Eddie House traded memories from that historic season. They described the intense team practices fueled by ruthless trash talk that built an unbreakable trust and brotherhood known for its “ubuntu” ethos.

The champions emphasized how the friendships formed off court strengthened them as players and people. From team dinners to bonding overseas during training camp, they grew tight. That culture established by coach Doc Rivers and staff paved the championship path.

The 2008 title trio recently sat down for a chat as part of the team-produced “View From The Rafters” to talk old times and how they lessons they learned might lay the groundwork for a new generation of Celtics to hang Banner 18.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire