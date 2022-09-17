Patriots Talk: A five-point plan to fix the Pats offense

A five-point plan to fix the Patriots’ offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will the New England Patriots' offense wake up in Week 2?

The issues that plagued them throughout training camp and preseason were glaring in their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Between the porous offensive line and the three costly turnovers, New England didn't give itself much of a chance in the 20-7 defeat.

So, how can the Patriots fix some of their offensive deficiencies ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers? On a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, our Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and Matt Cassel put together a five-point plan to get them back on track.

Point 1: Change up tempo

"You start pressing the tempo as an offensive unit, you get to the line of scrimmage and all of a sudden you're back on the line of scrimmage, that really confuses the defense at times," Cassel said. "When you get on the line of scrimmage and you press the issue, that allows you to kind of set the tempo. And you don't always have to snap the ball right away. But at the same time, it puts pressure on that defensive unit and I think it allows you to operate with a little more simplicity when you're looking at the defensive side because they have to be."

Point 2: Take more shots

"I think this offense has to take more shots. And you don't have to do it five times a quarter or anything like that. ... But you have to show the opposing defense, particularly the DBs, that you can't sit on our intermediate route game," Cassel said.

"They have to be able to show defenses that they can't come up and just sit on those intermediate routes. Instead, we're gonna blow the top off the coverage, we're going to take our shots, and if we hit them, that's a great result. But just showing defense that you have that in your bag is gonna be a benefit for these guys on the outside.

Point 3: Win on first and second down

"This league's too hard when you get in third-and-long," Cassel said. "You saw last week with the pass rush that the Miami Dolphins were able to come after you with. When they can pin their ears back, they know that you have to throw, it becomes a lot harder. You don't have as much time, you feel that pressure as a quarterback, you feel that pressure to get the ball out, and usually it's difficult to just convert those third downs. ... First and second down you've got to put yourself in favorable position on third down so you have that run-pass option."

Point 4: Have more variety on offense

"What I do like is formational variety," Cassel said. "By that I mean stacks, bunches, different looks that give the defense something to think about that once again, you're not stagnant, you're not just lining up in a simplistic formation but starting in a bunch and exploding to the other side and moving the entire formation.

"Make them communicate on the run. Anytime you make the defense communicate, especially at the second level and the secondary, that's a benefit to the offense. So, to me, the more that they can do that and kind of implement that into the offense, it'll really help increase your chances of getting a better understanding for what the defense is doing."

Point 5: Marry your run game with your play-action pass

"One of the strong points of the Patriots offense last year was their play-action pass. It goes hand in hand with the success of your run game," Cassel said. "I think once they get that run game going, to marry those same looks with the play-action pass is always a benefit to any good offense."

Also discussed in the episode: Matt Patricia explains the in-game communication between coaches and Mac Jones, and former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi on the challenges Belichick is facing.

