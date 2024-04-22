Patriots sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

The Patriots worked out three tight ends late last week. They signed one of them Monday.

The team announced the addition of free agent Mitchell Wilcox. The Patriots also worked out Brycen Hopkins and Sean McKeon.

Wilcox, 27, spent four seasons with the Bengals after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played in games for them the past three seasons.

In 2023, Wilcox appeared in all 17 games with four games and finished with nine receptions for 56 yards. He saw action on 230 offensive snaps and 316 on special teams.

After spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad and not appearing in a regular-season game, he has played 48 games with nine starts the past three seasons. Wilcox has caught 29 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown in his career.

He also has played seven postseason games, adding two receptions for 29 yards.

Wilcox joins Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper and La'Michael Pettway at the position on New England's roster.