Patriots score 2 touchdowns in 6 seconds against Broncos

The New England Patriots scored 26 points total in the third quarters of their first 14 games.

Against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve, New England went for 20 in the third quarter.

They reached that number with the help of a pair of touchdowns in 8 seconds.

The first came with 1:34 left when Bailey Zappe connected with Mike Gesicki from 11 yards.

The PAT made it 16-7.

On the next kickoff, Marvin Mims Jr. muffed the catch. He then corraled it only to be separated from the football after being hit.

The ball was recovered by Cody Davis. who wound up in the end zone untouched with 1:28 left in the quarter.

The PAT made it 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

