Patriots’ QB room taking shape after strong showing on Wednesday

The New England Patriots quarterback position has been a hot topic of discussion over the past couple days.

Coach Bill Belichick talked about the depth of the quarterback room on Tuesday, and Mac Jones has been under a microscope. However, Jones has performed well in practice, and Wednesday’s session was no different.

Bailey Zappe held his own as well.

The two quarterbacks played at a high level during the 11-on-11’s portion of practice. Jones went 10-of-11 through three periods, while Zappe went 9-of-10, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan

Jones hit several receivers over the course of the day. Tight end Hunter Henry was his favorite target as he caught three passes from the third-year quarterback.

Right on cue: Mac lofts an 18-yard touchdown to DeVante Parker over Christian Gonzalez. Jump-ball specialist went up and won the jump ball. https://t.co/SQ91avY1un — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 2, 2023

If nothing else, Wednesday’s showing may indicate how important the tight end position could be in the offense. This matches up with Bill O’Brien’s previous philosophies in regards to making the position a focal point.

These observations also indicate that Zappe is a more-than-capable backup quarterback to Jones, who is looking every bit like the starter.

